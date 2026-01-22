Oscar nominations for 2026 announced. See the full list of nominees here.

The nominees for the 98th annual Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning, and though "One Battle After Another," "Marty Supreme," "Frankenstein" and "Hamnet" were all nominated for plenty, it was "Sinners" that broke through with a record-smashing 16 nominations, including best picture, best director and the newly cemented best casting category.

Elsewhere, foreign films dominated many of the nominations, with Cannes titles "Sentimental Value," "The Secret Agent," "Sirat" and "It Was Just an Accident" all garnering multiple nominations.

Here are the nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Best picture nominees

"Bugonia" (Focus Features)

"F1" (Warner Bros./Apple)

"Frankenstein" (Netflix)

"Hamnet" (Focus Features)

"Marty Supreme" (A24)

"One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

"The Secret Agent" (Neon)

"Sentimental Value" (Neon)

"Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

"Train Dreams" (Netflix)

Best director nominees

Chloe Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Joaquim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Best actress nominees

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best actor nominees

Timothee Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Best supporting actress nominees

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Best supporting actor nominees

Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Best original screenplay nominees

"Blue Moon," Robert Kaplow

"It Was Just an Accident," Jafar Panahi

"Marty Supreme," Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

"Sentimental Value," Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

"Sinners," Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay nominees

"Bugonia," Will Tracy

"Frankenstein," Guillermo Del Toro

"Hamnet," Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao

"One Battle After Another," Paul Thomas Anderson

"Train Dreams," Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best international feature nominees

"It Was Just an Accident," Jafar Panahi (France)

"The Secret Agent," Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brazil)

"Sentimental Value," Joaquin Trier (Norway)

"Sirāt," Olivér Laxe (Spain)

"The Voice of Hind Rajab," Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)

Best documentary feature nominees

"The Alabama Solution," Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman (HBO)

"Come See Me in the Good Light," Ryan White (Apple)

"Cutting Through Rocks," Sara Khaki, Mohammadreza Eyni (Gandom Films)

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin," David Borenstein (Bantam Film)

"The Perfect Neighbor," Geeta Gandbhir (Netflix)

Best animated feature nominees

"Arco" (Neon)

"Elio" (Disney/Pixar)

"KPop Demon Hunters" (Netflix)

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain" (GKIDS)

"Zootopia 2" (Disney)

Best casting nominees (new category)

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sinners"

Best cinematography nominees

"Frankenstein," Dan Laustsen

"Marty Supreme," Darius Khondji

"One Battle After Another," Michael Bauman

"Sinners," Autumn Durald Arkapaw

"Train Dreams," Adolpho Veloso

Best costume design nominees

"Avatar: Fire and Ash," Deborah L. Scott

"Frankenstein," Kate Hawley

"Hamnet," Malgosia Turzanska

"Marty Supreme," Miyako Bellizzi

"Sinners," Ruth E. Carter

Best film editing nominees

"F1," Stephen Mirrione

"Marty Supreme," Ronald Bronstein

"One Battle After Another," Andy Jurgensen

"Sentimental Value," Olivier Bugge Coutté

"Sinners," Michael P. Shawver

Best production design nominees

"Frankenstein," Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

"Hamnet," Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

"Marty Supreme, "Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

"One Battle After Another," Florencia Martin

"Sinners," Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best original score nominees

"Bugonia," Jerskin Fendrix

"Frankenstein," Alexandre Desplat

"Hamnet," Max Richter

"One Battle After Another," Jonny Greenwood

"Sinners," Ludwig Göransson

Best original song nominees

"Dear Me" from "Diane Warren: Relentless"

"Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters"

"I Lied To You" from "Sinners"

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from "Viva Verdi"

"Train Dreams" from "Train Dreams"

Best sound nominees

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Sirât"

Best visual effects nominees

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1"

"Jurassic World Rebirth"

"The Lost Bus"

"Sinners"

Best makeup and hairstyling nominees

"Frankenstein"

"Kokuho"

"Sinners"

"The Smashing Machine"

"The Ugly Stepsister"

Best documentary short nominees

"All the Empty Rooms"

"Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"

"Children No More: Were and Are Gone"

"The Devil Is Busy"

"Perfectly a Strangeness"

Best animated short nominees

"Butterfly"

"Forevergreen"

"The Girl Who Cried Pearls"

"Retirement Plan"

"The Three Sisters"

Best live-action short nominees

"Butcher's Stain"

"A Friend of Dorothy"

"Jane Austen's Period Drama"

"The Singers"

"Two People Exchanging Saliva"

"Sinners" breaks the all-time record for most nominations

Before the nominations, there was speculation that either "Sinners" or "One Battle After Another" could topple the standing record for the most nominations for a single film. That record stood at 14 total, and was shared by "Titanic," "La La Land" and "All About Eve."

Because this year's race included a new category for casting, many thought that might help tip the scales. However, since "Sinners" blew past the old record and scored a total of 16 nominations, the film didn't even need the new category to set that new record.

"One Battle After Another" didn't do too terribly for itself, racking up 13 nominations total, including a double-dip in best supporting actor between Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn.

"Frankenstein," "Sentimental Value" and "Marty Supreme" earned nine nominations each, and "Hamnet" landed eight.

What were the biggest snubs of the Oscar nominations?

Many expected Iranian director Jafar Panahi to make the best director shortlist for his Palme d'Or-winning feature "It Was Just an Accident." He did secure a nomination for best original screenplay, and the film itself landed in a very competitive best international feature race, but many thought it would also factor into the best picture category.

Among acting snubs, Chase Infiniti ("One Battle After Another") was tipped to be nominated for best actress, and Paul Mescal ("Hamnet") was expected in best supporting actor, however some noted that there may have been category confusion over whether the two were leading or supporting performances.

The best director race was always going to boast a few high-profile snubs, but most expected Guillermo Del Toro ("Frankenstein") to factor in, given his nomination at the Directors Guild Awards.

After "Wicked" earned 10 Oscar nominations last year, many thought its sequel would factor into at least a few races, despite more tepid critical notices. In the end, the film was blanked entirely. Not quite as stark a departure from earlier heats, but James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" also earned just two nominations, a franchise low.

When is the Oscar Awards ceremony?

The Oscars are scheduled to be handed out on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O'Brien is on deck to return as the show's host after assuming the role for the first time ever during last year's ceremony, at which "Anora" took home top honors, winning best picture, best director (Sean Baker), best actress (Mikey Madison), best screenplay and best editing.