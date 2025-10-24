ONE Musicfest 2025: Road closures, lineup, tickets and everything else you need to know

One of the South's largest music festivals is set to take over Piedmont Park this weekend with a powerful lineup that pays tribute to Atlanta's musical legacy, cultural influence, and creative spirit.

This year, ONE Musicfest is pulling out all the stops. Atlanta's own Future, Ludacris, Jagged Edge, and the Dungeon Family will each take the stage, performing a medley of hit songs for fans.

"Atlanta is our home, and this year we're celebrating it in the biggest way possible — with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip hop," said Jason "J." Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest. "ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments. While we're paying tribute to Atlanta's legacy, this year's lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe."

According to organizers, the festival employs more than 5,000 people annually, including event staff, production crews, security personnel, hospitality workers, vendors, and artists. It also fuels Atlanta's creative economy by supporting Black-owned businesses and fostering partnerships that extend beyond festival weekend.

In addition to Future, Ludacris, and the Dungeon Family reunion, Mary J. Blige, the Roots, and Doechii are set to deliver headlining performances. Legendary Atlanta DJ Greg Street will also present an anniversary set featuring Plies, Trick Daddy, and more.

Two-day tickets are still available here starting at $199, while one-day tickets begin at $99.

One Musicfest lane and road closures

With massive crowds expected during the festival, the city has shut down some roads or closed lanes around the park.

Portions of the eastbound parking lane of 10th Street, the northbound and southbound parking lanes of Charles Allen Drive, and the curb lane of Piedmont Avenue will be closed. Tenth Street between Monore and Piedmont Drive will be fully closed to traffic over the weekend.

Along with the closures, a number of streets will be limited to residents only on Saturday and Sunday:

11th St east of Piedmont Ave

12th St east of Piedmont Ave

Park Drive west of Monroe

Orme Circle west of Monroe

Elmwood Dr west of Monroe

Cresthill Ave west of Monroe

Community members who need to pass traffic barricades can obtain passes to put on their vehicle dashboard for access. These passes can be picked up Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Piedmont Park Community Center on Piedmont Avenue.

To receive one of the passes, residents will need to show a valid ID, a recent utility bill, or lease agreement. Residents of nearby apartments or condominiums may be able to get passes through their building's management office. If you weren't able to receive a pass in time, you should identify yourself as a resident to the officer at the barricades and present your ID.

Who's performing at One Musicfest?

803 Fresh

Ari Lennox

Bankroll Ni,

Bobby V,

Boosie

Busta Rhymes

Carl Thomas

Case

Chief Keef

Clipse

Cupid

DJ Smooth

Flippa T

FLO

Greg Street & Friends (Plies, Project Pat, Rich Kidz, Trinidad James, Trick Daddy)

Havoc of Mobb Deep

Jagged Edge

Jazmine Sullivan

KenTheMan

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Lloyd

Marvin Sapp

Mike Clark Jr.

Odeal

Organized Noize

Pleasure P

Rasheeda

Ray J

Ray Vaughn

Sammie

Tonio Armani

Trick Daddy

Trinidad James

Tweet

Wale

Yakiyn

The complete schedule can be found here.

What will the weather be for One Musicfest?

Heading to Piedmont Park for the festival? You may want to bring a jacket. While things should stay sunny for the most part on Friday. Temperatures will drop as the night goes on, and dancing may not be enough to keep you warm.

On Sunday, the high should be in the mid-60s, and the chance of rain increases as it gets later in the day. The festival will continue come rain or shine, so stay prepared. Umbrellas are not allowed during One Music Fest, but ponchos and hats are.

MARTA, driving directions to One Musicfest

MARTA: Take Marta to the festival via the Midtown or Arts Center stations to avoid traffic and parking.

Plan your MARTA ride here

Driving directions: Find your way to the entry gates here