Nikema Williams wins Georgia District 5 primary, setting up rematch in November, CBS News projects

Rep. Nikema Williams has won the Democratic primary in Georgia's 5th Congressional District, likely securing her another two years in the U.S. House of Representatives, CBS News projects.

The incumbent Democratic lawmaker faced one challenger in the primary, Arnetress Beatty, whose slogan was "Vote me, or else."

A former lobbyist for Williams Planned Parenthood Southeast, Williams became first vice chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia in 2011. She was elected as a state senator in 2017 and party chair in 2019.

After U.S. Rep John Lewis's death in July 2020, the party's executive committee selected her to replace Lewis as the nominee, meaning Williams was elected in the strongly Democratic district, which represents most of Atlanta and some of the nearby suburbs, without having to win a party primary.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams attends the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation 2025 Good Trouble Gala at Flourish Atlanta on May 29, 2025, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

She will face handyman John "Bongo" Salvesen, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, in the November election.

Salvesen will have an uphill battle to flip the seat. A Democratic candidate has represented the district since 1973, when future Mayor Andrew Young was sworn into office.

November's election will be a rematch between Williams and Salvesen. The two ran against each other in 2024, with Williams getting over 85% of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.