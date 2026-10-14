New renderings show vision for The Stitch, but funding questions remain for Atlanta highway park

A stretch of Atlanta's Downtown Connector could one day look dramatically different, with trees, walking paths, and public gathering spaces built above the traffic.

New renderings of The Stitch offer a closer look at the proposed transformation, which aims to reconnect parts of downtown separated by Interstate 75/85.

But while the designs show what is possible, significant questions remain about funding and when construction of the highway park could begin.

If The Stitch is completed, approximately 17 acres of public space will be built above the Downtown Connector. Courtesy of The Stitch Atlanta

For Geraldine Robinson Smith, who has lived at Centennial Place Apartments for nearly eight years, the project represents an opportunity to make the downtown area more connected.

"Right near, we are downtown, in the middle of downtown, but at the same time, we got the highways right there. And they need to be connected," Smith said.

Smith, who walks to work, said she would welcome more trees and greenery in the area.

"I would like to see more greenery. You know, I would like to see more greenery, more, you know, forest look, more trees," she said.

The proposed project would create approximately 17 acres of public space in three phases, with the first phase focused on roughly five acres near Peachtree and Courtland streets.

The renderings show green lawns, walking paths, and gathering places above portions of the interstate. Traffic would continue moving beneath the proposed park.

Traffic would go underneath the downtown Atlanta park. The Stitch Atlanta

Smith said additional recreational space could also benefit children in nearby neighborhoods.

"So if you get more parks, because over here in the complex where I live, there's a lot of kids," Smith said. "So that would even be better for the kids if they had a park right here where they can actually go and do things, do activities."

The proposed first phase is not located directly beside Smith's apartment complex, but she said the broader idea of creating more public space appeals to her.

When shown the renderings, Smith responded, "Oh, yeah. Yes. That would be nice. Very nice."

Not everyone is convinced the project should be a priority.

Brittany Wade, who lives near 14th Street and the Downtown Connector, said she has watched traffic increase as the surrounding area continues to develop.

"A lot of traffic, a lot more people, city's growing," Wade said.

While Wade sees potential benefits in additional green space, she questioned whether the money could be better spent addressing existing infrastructure. The entire project is estimated to cost between $750 million and $1 billion.

"Seven hundred million is a lot of money. I don't know. Maybe get some more opinions," Wade said. "I think some of the roads could use a little bit more work than maybe bringing in green spaces, honestly."

The first phase's cost alone is estimated at $250 million to $275 million. The larger project would require substantially more funding.

The Stitch also faces a financial setback after losing more than $150 million in previously awarded federal funding. Project leaders have pursued an additional $60 million federal grant as they work to advance the plan.

Street and pedestrian improvements could begin as early as late 2027, but construction of the park above the interstate does not have a confirmed start date.

For residents like Smith, the idea of transforming space above one of Atlanta's busiest highways offers a glimpse of what downtown could become.

For Wade, the question is whether that transformation should come before other pressing needs.

Both perspectives highlight the challenge facing The Stitch: turning an ambitious vision for downtown into a project that can be funded and built.