Atlanta moving forward with The Stitch park plan to cover part of the Downtown Connector

An ambitious project to transform part of Downtown Atlanta is moving forward after city officials say they secured millions of dollars for its creation.

The first phase of The Stitch, a nearly-17-acre park on top of the Interstate 75 and 85 Downtown Connector, is set to be shovel-ready by the middle of next year.

In 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the project would receive more than $150 million to support its first phase. After President Trump's reelection, House Republicans eliminated a majority of that funding, leaving slightly more than $6 million in grants.

Despite the federal cuts, Atlanta officials announced on Wednesday that they've raised $50 million to advance the design and creation of The Stitch with plans to break ground in 2026.

The first phase of Atlanta's The Stitch is expected to break ground in 2026. City of Atlanta

A new park for Downtown Atlanta

When it's finished, The Stitch will turn part of the Downtown Connector into a tunnel, connecting the Piedmont Avenue/Baker Highland bridge and the Ted Turner Drive Bridge.

The first phase will construct a new 450-foot bridge across the interstates between the existing Peachtree Street and Courtland Street bridges. On top of this section of new land will be a playground and interactive water feature, pavilions, a forest, and gardens. This phase also includes plans to improve West Peachtree Street, Peachtree Street, Courtland Street, Piedmont Avenue, Pine Street, Currier Street, and Ivan Allen/Ralph McGill Boulevard.

A rendering of the planned Currier Corridor of The Stitch. City of Atlanta

Later phases expand the park toward the Civic Center MARTA Station and toward the Baker-Highland Connector. These phases include plans for a broad tree canopy, multiple lawns, public art, a dog park, and a skate park.

"The Stitch is about more than just building a park. It's about reshaping the landscape of Downtown, sparking economic vitality and creating a new neighborhood that people will thrive in and enjoy for generations," said Jack Cebe, the project director for The Stitch at Central Atlanta Progress.

The Stitch's costs and benefits

The current planned cost for all sections of The Stitch is $713 million, but officials say that total will be updated as the project design continues.

City officials estimate that the project could generate more than $9 billion in economic value and bring 4,500 jobs to Atlanta. It's also estimated to add 3,000 to 3,400 affordable housing units and adjust transit around the busy Downtown area.

The first phase of Atlanta's The Stitch is expected to have an interactive water feature known as the Fog Forest. City of Atlanta

The Downtown area currently has only 7 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents, but officials say The Stitch's implementation will drastically change that and help improve residents' mental and physical health.

Phase 1 is estimated to be finished in 2030, and the full project could be completed by 2036. The second and third phases remain unfunded at this time.

You can take a virtual tour of the project's plan here.