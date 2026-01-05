Multiple people arrested for shooting that critically injured 3-year-old in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb County police have arrested three people for a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition over the weekend.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of North Stone Mountain Lincoln Road. When they got to the scene, they found the 3-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument between a group at a nearby gas station. The bullet hit a vehicle stopped by traffic nearby. The young victim was in that vehicle in his car seat, police say.

"Let me be very clear: this child was an innocent victim. This incident was reckless, senseless, and completely unacceptable," DeKalb County Chief of Police Greg Padrick said in a statement.

Using video evidence and other leads, authorities say they identified a vehicle connected with the shooting and the three individuals involved. All three were arrested during a traffic stop on Memorial Drive.

Investigators say they found a firearm and evidence connected with the case at a home on Rock Meadow Drive.

Police have not shared the identity of the boy, but say that he remains in the hospital on Monday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this child and his family. No parent should ever have to experience this, and no child should ever be harmed by the careless actions of others," Padrick said.

The three suspects, identified as 20-year-old Jonathon Tate, 21-year-old Julius Hughes, and an unnamed juvenile, are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are asking anyone with information related to the case to call the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.