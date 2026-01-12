Morris Brown College names interim president after ousting Dr. Kevin James

Dr. Kevin James, president of Morris Brown College, was abruptly ousted from his role today, according to sources close to the Board of Trustees and the former president in a LinkedIn post.

Several hours later, Morris Brown College announced a change in leadership, appointing Trustee Nzinga Shaw as interim president.

In a statement released Monday, the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees confirmed that Shaw will assume day-to-day operational duties effective immediately, citing a need for continuity "as we move forward with the important work of strengthening and advancing the College."

"This transition in leadership will help to ensure continuity as we move forward with the important work of strengthening and advancing the College," Board Chair Bishop Michael Mitchell said.

The Board also publicly thanked Dr. James for his service, writing:

"Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation."

James, who served as president since 2019, said In a LinkedIn post that he had been ousted without explanation.

His tenure was marked by the college's historic 2022 reaccreditation after nearly 20 years, renewed access to federal financial aid, grants for academic expansion, and growing student enrollment.

Who is Nzinga Shaw?

Shaw is a longtime member of the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees and previously co-chaired the Facilities Committee. She is widely known for her leadership in both higher education and corporate sectors.

According to the college:

Shaw received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Morris Brown in 2023, where she served as commencement speaker.

She previously served on Fisk University's Board of Trustees (2020–2024) and has held professorships at Fisk and the University of Tennessee.

She is a graduate of Spelman College (2001) and the University of Pennsylvania (2005).

The board says Shaw will work closely with the executive leadership team to "ensure continuity, stability, and continued progress toward the institution's mission."

What's next for Morris Brown College?

The leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for the historic HBCU as it navigates its next accreditation phase and works to expand academic offerings and enrollment. The college emphasized its long-term vision in Monday's statement, saying:

"Morris Brown College remains firmly committed to its students, its mission, and its long-term strategic vision."

It is unclear whether the Board plans to launch a national search for a permanent president or maintain interim leadership through the next academic year.