More than 60 Georgia colleges and university waiving application fees for students in March

Georgia high school seniors have a few more days to take advantage of applying to over 60 colleges and universities across the state without having to pay a fee.

In March, the Georgia Student Finance Commission partnered with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and some private institutions to offer application fee waivers.

There is no limit to how many schools a student can apply to, as long as they have agreed to use the waiver.

Among the colleges and universities involved in the program are Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Clayton State, Agnes Scott College, and Georgia Gwinnett College.

"We want every Georgia student to know there is a path to a great future here in their home state," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a release. "By giving students the opportunity to apply to college without paying application fees, we're making it even easier for students to find their MATCH and launch successful careers in the best state to live, work, and raise a family."

A close up of a sign for Georgia State with its mascot on top in Downtown Atlanta. sshepard / Getty Images

This is the ninth time that the Georgia Student Finance Commission has promoted the month of waivers, which started in 2022.

You can find a full list of schools and specific instructions for applicants on the Georgia Futures website.