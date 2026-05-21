More rain, flash flooding expected in metro Atlanta during Memorial Day weekend

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the holiday weekend.

Increasing rain chances will impact North Georgia and metro Atlanta for Memorial Day.

After a day of flooding in downtown Atlanta and at the I-75/I-85 connector during rush-hour traffic, more rain is expected.

While there is not a big risk of severe storms in the coming days, the main threat will be heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding and even flash flooding, similar to what was seen on the Downtown Connector on Wednesday.

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Rain chances will be high as a front stalls across Georgia in the coming days.

This front will wobble a bit to the north and to the south and continue to act as a focal point for heavy downpours. There is even a chance for a couple of stronger storms with one or two stronger wind gusts.

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Before it's all said and done, there could be up to two inches or more of rain across North Georgia.

This rain is much needed, especially considering our drought conditions statewide. Any rain that comes as quickly as we've seen recently will lead to big problems.

Even though we have dry ground and drought conditions, rain that comes down in a short period of time will have nowhere to go and could leave drivers stranded on roadways.

Always remember: turn around, don't drown.

CBS News Atlanta

If you are making holiday weekend plans, rain chances remain high. Up to 80% of the area could see at least light to moderate rain with pockets that are even heavier.

This will include Monday for Memorial Day.

It will not rain all day all the time, but there will be times of on and off rain throughout the next several days.

Make sure to have a plan. Always have an umbrella handy.

Stay tuned to CBS News Atlanta for the latest updates on this changing weather situation.