Flood risk returns to metro Atlanta as stalled front brings days of heavy rain A stalled weather front is setting up across Georgia, bringing repeated rounds of heavy rain and raising flash flood concerns. Forecasters say localized flooding is possible north of Atlanta and along major corridors after more than 3 inches of rain already soaked parts of the metro. With temperatures in the 70s and 80s, scattered downpours are expected to continue through the holiday weekend, keeping a weather alert in effect through Memorial Day.