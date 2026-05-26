Moderate flooding threatens Fulton and Forsyth counties; Big Creek hits highest levels since 2020

Moderate flooding continues to impact parts of Fulton and Forsyth Tuesday morning, prompting officials to issue warnings for residents and drivers as water levels reach historic highs.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed several local areas on high alert for additional flooding. Among the vulnerable locations is the YMCA on Preston Ridge Road. While the facility's campgrounds sit safely at the top of a hill, a drop-off along a walking path leaves the area susceptible to the rising waters.

According to the NWS, Big Creek has officially reached its expected crest of 8.5 feet, well above its 7-foot flood stage. Local authorities noted that this is the highest the river has crested since March 2020.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the region through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service says the creek is expected to crest near 8.5 feet (the highest since March 2020).

"Turn Around, Don't Drown" is a critical reminder for drivers as the water continues to rise. Emergency officials are urging extreme caution, especially for motorists. Officials emphasize that the majority of flooding-related fatalities occur inside vehicles.

Officials want to remind drivers that it only takes inches of water to float a vehicle, causing the driver to lose steering control. And, there can be hidden road hazards under flooded waters.

Drivers are advised to avoid any flooded roadways entirely and to exercise extra vigilance around the high-risk zones highlighted by the National Weather Service.