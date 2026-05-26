Flash flood threat grows north of Atlanta as Big Creek rises in Forsyth County A Flood Watch has been extended in Forsyth County as rising waters along Big Creek continue to threaten parts of Forsyth and Fulton counties. The National Weather Service says the creek is expected to crest near 8.5 feet, matching dangerous flood levels last seen in 2020. Officials are warning drivers not to travel through flooded roads, reminding residents that just two inches of water can float a vehicle as heavy rain continues across North Georgia.