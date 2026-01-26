Michael F. Adams, former UGA President, dies at 77

Michael F. Adams, president emeritus of the University of Georgia and a transformative leader in higher education, died Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, after a brief illness. He was 77.

Adams is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Ethridge Adams; their sons, David Adams and Taylor Adams (Carrie); and three granddaughters, Campbell, Tucker, and Lawson Adams.

Serving as UGA's 21st president from 1997 to 2013, Adams guided the institution through a period of significant growth and national recognition. Under his leadership, the university rose to prominence as one of the nation's top 20 public research universities. Enrollment increased from 29,673 in 1997 to 35,000 in 2012, and the university added 127 endowed professorships and 14 Georgia Research Alliance eminent scholars. Federal research expenditures nearly tripled during his presidency.

Adams oversaw the creation of several new colleges, including the School of Public and International Affairs, the College of Environment and Design, the College of Public Health, the Odum School of Ecology, and the College of Engineering. He also established the Medical Partnership with Augusta University, which later became the foundation for UGA's new School of Medicine.

2009 Jan 15: University of Georgia President Michael Adams addresses the crowd during the Opening Business Session at the 2008 NCAA Photos via Getty Images Convention at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. Â©Trevor Brown, Jr./NCAA Photos via Getty Images. NCAA Photos

The campus underwent more than $1 billion in construction and renovation during Adams' tenure, with new facilities for teaching, research, the arts, and student housing. UGA expanded its global presence by enhancing study abroad programs and establishing residential sites in Oxford, England; Cortona, Italy; and San Luis, Costa Rica.

Private giving doubled during Adams' presidency, and the university's endowment grew from $249.4 million to $745.8 million. By the end of his tenure, Adams' signature appeared on approximately 110,000 degrees—almost half of UGA's living alumni at the time.

Expressing condolences on behalf of the university community, current UGA President Jere W. Morehead said, "When Dr. Adams became president, he outlined an ambitious vision for the future of our great institution, and during his 16-year tenure, he implemented that vision and elevated the national reputation of UGA in so many positive ways. I will always be grateful for his service to the University of Georgia and his unwavering commitment to advancing our mission."

Adams received more than 50 awards for higher education leadership, including the Knight Foundation Award for Presidential Leadership, the Pioneer Award for Leadership in Civil Rights, and the James T. Rogers Award. He served in leadership roles with the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, the American Council on Education, and the NCAA Executive Committee.

Before coming to UGA, Adams served as president of Centre College, vice president of University Affairs at Pepperdine College, and as a faculty member at Ohio State University. He also worked as chief of staff to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Howard Baker and as an aide to Tennessee Governor Lamar Alexander. Adams earned his bachelor's degree from David Lipscomb College and his master's and Ph.D. from Ohio State University.

In a statement shared on his social media channels, Governor Brian Kemp said: "Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the loss of former UGA President Michael Adams. President Adams' leadership helped usher in a new era for our state's flagship university, cementing its place as one of the top public universities in the nation. We send our deepest condolences to the Adams family during this time."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.