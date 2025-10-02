Extradition expected soon for convicted murderer mistakenly released in Miami, recaptured in Georgia

Extradition for a convicted murderer who was mistakenly released from a South Florida jail and recaptured Wednesday in Reynolds, Georgia, is expected to happen soon.

Officials have not said exactly when James Daniels, 60, will be brought back to South Florida.

Family members of one of the victims told CBS News Miami they are waiting for more information before commenting.

"Family members did not want to say anything on camera right now about the arrest of James Daniels, as they are waiting to find out more details," a relative said.

Convicted killer's background

Authorities said Daniels was found in the small town, nearly 600 miles north of Miami and about 100 miles south of Atlanta.

Daniels was convicted in 2020 of killing two men in Opa-locka after kidnapping, torturing and robbing them. A third victim survived. He was sentenced to life in prison.

He had been serving time in a state facility in Lake City before being transferred last week to Miami-Dade custody to face local charges.

Mistaken release in Miami-Dade

Just two days later, on Saturday, corrections officials at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) mistakenly released Daniels.

Officials said he was able to walk out because of a "procedural error."

Miami-Dade Corrections officials said they have launched an internal affairs investigation. "Anyone involved in the mistake will be held responsible," the agency said.

Tip leads to Daniels' arrest in Georgia

The U.S. Marshals Service said a tip led them to Daniels, who was taken into custody in Reynolds.

Reynolds Councilwoman Timishea Price was also arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Authorities said Price was allegedly in contact with Daniels, though it is unclear how they knew each other. Officials said additional charges may be filed.

Awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade

It is not clear when Daniels will be transported back to Miami-Dade.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service, which is leading the investigation, but has not yet received a response.