Mexican national facing federal charges following shooting on MARTA bus in Sandy Springs

A Mexican national is facing federal charges after officials say an accidental shooting onboard a MARTA bus injured him and another passenger.

Guillermo Cruz Velazquez, 53, appeared in federal court on Tuesday to face a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien illegally or unlawfully present in the United States.

Authorities say the shooting happened as Cruz Velazquez was traveling on a MARTA bus in Sandy Springs on the night of July 22.

According to investigators, a firearm in his bag discharged, hitting Cruz Velazquez in the arm and a woman in the right leg.

The shooting happened onboard a MARTA bus near the intersection of Roswell and Glenridge roads on July 22. CBS News Atlanta

When the bus pulled over, officials say Cruz Velazquez attempted to flee but was found by officers who followed a blood trail to a nearby parking lot. Authorities say the officers found a loaded .45 caliber pistol with a spent cartridge case stuck in the ejection port in the bushes nearby.

Both Cruz Velaquez and the woman were taken to North Fulton Hospital for treatment and are expected to recover from their injuries. Sandy Springs police say Cruz Velaquez also faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

"The safety of our passengers and employees remains our top priority. This incident resulted in injuries to an innocent individual, and our thoughts are with those affected," said Chief M. Scott Kreher of the MARTA Police Department. "We are working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners as the investigation continues. Reckless actions that place the public at risk have no place on our transit system, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone who relies on MARTA."

Cruz Velaquez is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while he waits for additional court proceedings.