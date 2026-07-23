MARTA bus shooting leaves 2 injured in Sandy Springs; police say gun discharged accidentally

Two people were injured after a gun discharged aboard a MARTA bus in Sandy Springs late Wednesday night, and investigators say the shooting appears to have been accidental rather than targeted.

MARTA police said its officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired on MARTA Bus Route 5 near the intersection of Roswell and Glenridge roads. Sandy Springs police, MARTA Police's Criminal Investigations Unit, firefighters and EMS crews also responded.

When officers arrived, they found two people on the bus had been struck by bullets.

According to MARTA police, one person was shot in the right leg, while the suspected shooter suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm.

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Police said the suspect fled east on Glenridge Road after the shooting but was later arrested at the Church of Scientology, located at 5395 Roswell Road.

The victim was taken to North Fulton Hospital in stable condition. The suspect was also transported to North Fulton Hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect will be booked into the Fulton County Jail upon release from the hospital and faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Based on the preliminary investigation, MARTA police said the shooting appears to have resulted from the accidental discharge of a firearm and does not appear to have been a targeted incident.