Metro Atlanta women and youth face growing mental health crisis, report finds

A new report from the Atlanta Women's Foundation paints a troubling picture of mental health across metro Atlanta, especially for women and young people facing economic and social pressures.

The study, focused on Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties, found that anxiety, depression, and trauma are widespread among women and youth, with challenges intensifying in recent years.

Researchers found anxiety affects about 90% of those seeking services, followed by depression at 83% and trauma at 76%. More than a third are at risk for suicide or self-harm.

The youth involved in the study, especially adolescent girls, reported persistent sadness, emotional stress, and social isolation, often linked to social media pressures and fear of adding to family burdens.

Economic stress and housing costs driving mental health struggles

The report found that economic hardship is one of the biggest factors affecting mental health for women and families.

Behavioral health providers unanimously identified high housing costs, food insecurity, unemployment, and low wages as key contributors to stress and anxiety.

More than half of renters in metro Atlanta are considered cost-burdened, meaning a large portion of their income goes toward housing. In some counties, that number exceeds 60%.

Researchers say that leaves many women, particularly mothers and caregivers, carrying a constant "mental load" just to meet basic needs.

Barriers to mental health care persist for women and youth

Despite growing need, access to care remains limited.

More than half of nonprofit staff surveyed said clients experience delays or cancellations when trying to get mental health services.

Challenges include long waitlists, provider shortages, transportation issues, lack of childcare, and insurance barriers; all of which disproportionately affect low-income women and young people.

Cultural and language barriers also play a role, with many communities lacking providers who reflect their background or speak their language.

The Atlanta Women's Foundation partnered with Advantage Consulting to conduct the assessment using a mixed-methods approach combining surveys, interviews and focus groups. The study was conducted over six months, from June through December 2025.

Researchers surveyed approximately 42 nonprofit staff members across 17 organizations and 14 behavioral health providers. They also conducted 11 in-depth interviews with experts and held six focus groups with 46 women and caregivers, along with 14 nonprofit staff members, to better understand lived experiences.

The report concludes that mental health challenges among women and youth cannot be addressed through clinical care alone. Instead, experts say solutions must also focus on housing stability, economic security, childcare support, and culturally responsive services.

The Atlanta Women's Foundation says improving outcomes will require coordinated efforts from nonprofits, policymakers and community leaders to better support women, families and young people across the region.