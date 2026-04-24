Metro Atlanta woman sentenced to life in prison for killing of her mother's boyfriend

A metro Atlanta woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her mother's boyfriend while they were both in a moving car, officials say.

On Thursday, a jury found 31-year-old Quenisha Poole guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in the death of 45-year-old Erick Smith.

According to authorities, Smith was dropped off at the Emory Hillandale Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his neck on Jan. 12, 2024. Three days later, he died from his injuries.

Using surveillance footage from the hospital, investigators were able to track down the driver of the vehicle, who told them that Smith, Smith's girlfriend, and Poole had spent that afternoon "drinking and arguing over 'stupid stuff' at the apartment."

When the driver was giving the group a ride, he said that Smith and his girlfriend started arguing. At one point, the driver said Poole pulled out a gun, and he realized that she had shot Smith.

After the shooting, the driver dropped Smith off at the emergency room and then took Poole and her mother to their home.

Poole was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on May 31, 2024, after spending months evading law enforcement. She has been in the DeKalb County Jail since her arrest.

Following the jury's verdict, a judge sentenced Poole to life with the possibility of parole, plus five years consecutively.