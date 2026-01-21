Metro Atlanta family celebrates late loved one's memory with "Family Feud" appearance

A Conyers woman is celebrating her mother's memory in a special way.

Sham Redmond says "Family Feud" was her late mother's favorite show. So her family appeared as contestants to celebrate her legacy.

Redmond and her family, the grief is still present. In 2021, her mother, Eva Peele Speller, died from COVID-19. She says doing her mom's favorite things, like giving away bags of food to help others, eases the pain.

"This is something that my mom always did, and we just wanted to keep the tradition going," Redmond said.

Another one of her mother's favorite things was watching "Family Feud." She always wanted to be on the show, so Redmond and her family appeared in her honor.

"I kind of feel bad that I forgot. And I kind of was like, 'You really didn't do this.' And so last year, I said, 'I'm going to go back and apply,'" Redmond said.

Kanishia Peele shared a deep bond with her grandmother. She often found her watching the show in her rocking chair.

"Being on her favorite show, it feels like everything is coming full circle," Peele said.

The Peele family honored their beloved matriarch's memory by appearing on her favorite show, "Family Feud." Avery Young

Another thing keeping the family matriarch's memory alive is her Bible.

Redmond found a surprise inside when she opened it, a note written just days before Speller died in the hospital.

"Gonna keep on calling His name through sickness and pain because I believe one day...," Redmond read.

"…He will answer my call," Peele said, finishing the sentence.

Redmond and her loved ones were already close. The experience, she says, brought them even closer. The family says they can feel Speller watching down on them.

"You may not have talked to her every day, but you knew she loved you. You may not have heard her say 'I love you' every day, but you knew she loved you," Redmond said. "And there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for us, for grandkids, for children. Just for family. For friends, for people. She was just that person."

You'll be able to see how the Peele family does on a new episode of "Family Feud" on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Atlanta.