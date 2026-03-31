Metro Atlanta trans woman offers makeovers to help clients express their identity

On International Transgender Day of Visibility, one woman is helping others see themselves in a new light and, for many, for the first time.

Regina has spent nearly 30 years running a small business that offers makeovers for people in the transgender community, creating what she calls a safe space for those who identify as female to express themselves.

"Walking a mile in Regina's shoes" often means stepping into someone else's.

The heels and dresses inside her studio aren't for her; they're for her clients.

"I've got costumes right here, fancy dresses here, and regular-sized dresses right here," Regina said.

Her work goes beyond hair and makeup. Clients come seeking confidence, identity, and a chance to feel like their authentic selves.

"When you see the clients see themselves for the first time in the mirror, and their jaw drops," she said, describing some of the most powerful moments.

While Regina charges for her services, many say the experience is worth it, offering not just a transformation but a sense of happiness and self-realization.

"It's just about making the client feel happy," she said.

Regina says what keeps her going are the stories clients share after leaving her studio.

"They come back and tell me they've had huge success — they've gotten married or gotten a job because of what I showed them," she said.