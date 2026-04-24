Metro Atlanta retreat space on wheels helps sexual abuse survivors heal

Before every appointment in the Teal Mobile, its curator, Jeremiah "Bowtie" Woods, gives it a fresh spritz of its signature scent: the conscentual spray. With hints of the beach and fresh linens, he says it has to smell just right so survivors get the most out of the experience.

"We wanted to combine all of those things to help release dopamine and fight against cortisol. Because we don't want people to feel stressed out," Woods said.

Woods created the Teal Mobile, an on-the-go retreat space, through his Conyers nonprofit, The Hands Off Foundation. The foundation's mission is to provide therapy and resources to those impacted by sexual violence. Teal is the color that represents Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Woods says he was inspired to take action after serving as a juror in a sexual assault case.

"I felt the system failed them," Woods said of the young women in the case. "I felt like we as a jury failed them. And ultimately, I realized we didn't know enough about sexual violence to actually be effective in supporting survivors."

Jeremiah "Bowtie" Woods created the Teal Mobile, an on-the-go retreat space, through his Conyers nonprofit, The Hands Off Foundation. CBS News Atlanta

"A lot of anger, a lot of frustration, a lot of really trying to understand this very key, simple concept: if you don't have a safe place to live, work, and grow, re-navigating and building a better life away from your trauma is almost impossible," he said.

Inside the space, visitors meditate, drink tea, and color. Hands Off holds events and brings the Teal Mobile to public spaces to make therapy more accessible.

"That's why I think that this is so effective and so needed," said counselor Rabeshia Clay. "Because it's kind of like, you close off from the world, and you can just have that 12 minutes of just being with yourself, just being focused, and it's really great for everyone to just kind of have that moment and to really just kind of recenter with themselves and being mindful."

Conyers resident Barbie Hines says she's a survivor. She's the narrator behind the mobile's Spanish translation and says she's proud her voice is broadening access to care.

"[N]obody can save the world," Hines said, "but we can put our part to make sure that we help a person one at a time. Day by day. Even if it's with baby steps."

"At the core of all this, we're talking about consent," Woods said, "And so, if you don't want the things that we provide, I'm not forcing it on them. And if you do want them, then I say: 'Hey, listen. How can I best serve you? Here are the things we provide. Here is what you may be looking for. Let's see where we can meet and what we can do.'"

Hands Off is holding a Bridgerton-themed tea party on Saturday to raise awareness of their efforts, as well as more community events and initiatives throughout the year. Anyone looking to learn more can visit the organization's website.