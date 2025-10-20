Metro Atlanta pastors say fear of ICE raids is keeping some congregants away from church

Some pastors in metro Atlanta say they're witnessing something they've never seen before: fear is keeping people out of church.

From Lithonia to Atlanta's West End, pastors report a noticeable drop in attendance. They say undocumented churchgoers are skipping services, worried immigration agents could be waiting outside. It's part of a growing national trend that faith leaders link to new immigration enforcement rules under the Trump administration.

One man told CBS News Atlanta he hasn't attended church for at least a month because he's afraid ICE agents might show up. He said his pastor has even asked congregants not to meet in person for now.

Across metro Atlanta, church leaders are getting creative to keep faith alive while keeping their members safe.

A Lithonia pastor says he has been hosting services at his home to accommodate parishioners afraid of ICE raids at church.

A Lithonia pastor said he's moved some services from the chapel to his living room.

"Many of our people are scared," he said. "That's why I invite them to my home, to sing, to praise God, to worship together with freedom."

The fear isn't limited to Georgia. A pastor in Baltimore told CBS News he's also noticed longtime congregants staying away.

"There comes a point where the church has to adapt, not give up," he said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons told CBS News that despite restrictions being lifted on immigration raids at churches, houses of worship are not a target.

"We're not going to go ahead and target a church or synagogue," Lyons said.

Still, church leaders remain cautious after ICE agents reportedly detained a man at a church earlier this year. Many religious organizations are now distributing guidelines reminding churches of their rights, from locking doors during services to exercising the right to remain silent.