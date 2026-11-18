After 13 years of waiting, "Grand Theft Auto 6" is set to launch Thursday, and Atlanta gamers are already making plans to get their hands on the highly anticipated video game.

For gamer Uchenna Godwin-Offor, the excitement is enough to consider skipping school.

Godwin-Offor told CBS News Atlanta the release has become a major cultural moment, with fans reflecting on how much their lives have changed since "Grand Theft Auto 5" debuted in 2013.

"People who were in school and then now they're married and have families. People have changed careers completely," Godwin-Offor said.

In Decatur, Sole Play Gaming is preparing for the release with a little friendly competition.

Director Kalen Shaw said the gaming lounge will have "GTA 6" available to play on launch day and has already received questions from eager customers.

"I've already had some kids come in and ask us if we're going to have it the day it comes out," Shaw said.

The lounge is also introducing a "Wall of Legends," where gamers who complete "GTA 6" at the facility will have their gamertags displayed.

Shaw hopes the challenge will bring local gamers together and build a stronger gaming community.

"Grand Theft Auto 6" is expected to become available at midnight Thursday, with preorders already underway.