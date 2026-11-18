Atlanta police have a message for people excited about "Grand Theft Auto VI": Enjoy the game, but leave the crime on the screen.

"Play the game, but don't play yourself and end up in jail!" the department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Police warned that driving drunk, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences.

"Don't confuse virtual entertainment with real-life decisions," the department wrote. "Keep it in the game. Don't bring it to our streets."

The reminder comes ahead of the game's Thursday release. The latest installment returns players to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, 13 years after "Grand Theft Auto V" debuted in 2013.