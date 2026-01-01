Metro Atlanta drug bust leads to $1 million in fentanyl, hand grenade, cash; 10 arrested

More than $1 million worth of illegal drugs, including a large amount of fentanyl, has been taken off metro Atlanta streets after a months-long investigation that led to 10 arrests, authorities said.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, working alongside the FBI's Atlanta and Cartersville offices, executed multiple search warrants on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. The searches uncovered a large amount of illegal drugs, weapons and cash tied to drug trafficking impacting several Georgia counties.

Authorities seized around 8.2 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, along with about 3 ounces each of suspected heroin and cocaine. Investigators also recovered more than 10,000 suspected Schedule I and Schedule II pills, 71 firearms, a live hand grenade and roughly $250,000 in cash. Officials estimate the drugs taken off the streets had a street value well over $1 million and said the amount of fentanyl seized was enough to kill nearly 4.1 million people.

Illegal narcotics confiscated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force. Photo courtesy Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Ten people were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Authorities said the operation targeted a fentanyl distribution network supplying drugs to multiple counties, including Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll and Haralson.

Task Force Commander Daniel Nicholson said the case highlights the impact of cooperation between agencies.

"When federal, state and local agencies work together to combat crime in our communities, the results speak for themselves," Nicholson said. "The hard work and dedication of the agents and officers who seek to rid their communities of this poison is truly commendable."

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, which is managed by the GBI. The task force includes members from multiple local law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices and police departments across the region, as well as the GBI.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.