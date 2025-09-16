Health officials monitoring 5 exposed to Fulton County measles case

The measles virus, paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. The measles virus, paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)/The measles virus, paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. (Photo

Georgia health officials are actively monitoring five individuals they say were exposed to a confirmed measles case in Fulton County.

More than 200 people were determined to be "close contacts" with the the case, but only five are under active monitoring because they were unvaccinated.

As part of the monitoring, the five must log into the Department of Public Health's surveillance portal daily and report how they are feeling and possible symptoms.

If they experience any symptoms associated with measles, they have to report them to the DPH immediately. DPH officials will contact anyone who misses a day of reports.

The active monitoring will continue through Oct. 2.

Officials have not shared identifying information about the resident who was infected with measles other than he or she is unvaccinated and there is no international travel associated with the case.

This is the seventh case of the virus in Georgia this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Possible measles exposure in Fulton County

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health said that the exposures could have happened between Sept. 2 and 11 at the following locations:

Georgia State University on Sept. 2 and 4: Aderhold Learning Building between 7:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., and Langdale Hall between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Sweetgreen on North Avenue on Sept 3 and 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The same Sweetgreen on Sept 6 between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.



Soccer games and practices through Inter Atlanta FC on Sept 3, 6, and 7.

Authorities say individuals who were at the soccer games and practices have been contacted. The risk of infection is low due to both being held outdoors.

The state Department of Public Health is working closely with the Fulton County Board of Health, Georgia State, Inter Atlanta FC, and Sweetgreen to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

The virus can be prevented with a dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Once infected, there is no specific treatment for measles.

What you should do if you think you have measles

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584) after hours on evenings and weekends.

If you need medical care, do not go to the doctor's office without first telling them that you have possibly been exposed to the virus.

If you believe you have contracted measles, stay home and avoid any contact with others, especially babies or people with weakened immune systems.