Martín Pérez shines with 5 shutout innings as Braves top Tigers, 5-2

Martín Pérez threw five scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves beat Detroit 5-2 on Tuesday night for their 11th win in their last 13 games as the Tigers lost starter Casey Mize to an injury in the third inning.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and Ronald Acuña Jr. was 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Mike Yastrzemski was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Pérez (2-1), who was designated for assignment by the Braves earlier this season but then re-signed, gave up two hits and four walks while striking out five. He lowered his ERA to 2.22.

Mize (2-2) was removed after straining his groin covering first base on a ground ball to first baseman Spencer Torkelson. He lasted 2 1/3 innings during which he gave up two runs, three hits and a walk while striking out three.

Atlanta's Didier Fuentes pitched two scoreless innings, Tyler Kinley stranded two runners in a scoreless eighth and Aaron Bummer gave up a two-run home run to Wenceel Pérez in the ninth.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Yastrzemski led off with a double that landed on the right field foul line. Acuña plated him with a double to left field and Matt Olson knocked in Acuña with a line drive to center field. Albies added a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Tigers center fielder Javier Báez left on a cart after injuring his right foot on a play at first base in the fifth inning. He hit the base awkwardly with his left foot and his right foot folded under his leg while he fell.

Two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.72) faces Braves rookie RHP JR Ritchie (1-0, 2.57) in the second game of a three-game set Wednesday.

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