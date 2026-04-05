Bernice King reflects on father's legacy at MLK Jr. wreath-laying ceremony in Atlanta: "It never gets easier"

Beneath the weight of history and memory, Atlanta paused this weekend to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 58 years after his assassination.

At the King Center's Freedom Plaza on Auburn Avenue, members of the King family gathered Saturday afternoon for the annual wreath-laying ceremony — a moment of remembrance that continues to draw reflection, urgency, and renewed calls to action.

The commemorative wreath is placed at Dr. King's tomb. CBS News Atlanta

But this year, the message carried a deeply personal tone.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Atlanta, Dr. Bernice King — CEO of The King Center and the youngest daughter of Dr. King — described the day not just as ceremonial, but as a continued charge to the nation.

"It's really a day of reflection for us," King said. "We remember the untimely assassination of our father… but also the mandates he left behind."

Bernice King reflects during the annual wreath-laying ceremony. CBS News Atlanta

A legacy still unfolding

The wreath-laying marks the anniversary of April 4, 1968 — the day Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. For the King family, Bernice King says the grief has never faded — and neither has the responsibility.

"It never gets easier," she said. "In fact, it gets harder the older I get… We have to make sure every generation understands we can't let up."

That sense of urgency echoed throughout the ceremony, as family members and attendees reflected on Dr. King's philosophy of nonviolence, a principle Bernice King says remains one of his greatest contributions to the world.

"Nonviolence helps us to live together… helps us to keep from destroying each other," she said.

The crowd listens as speakers remember Dr. King's impact. CBS News Atlanta

A message for today's America

While rooted in remembrance, the ceremony also pointed directly at the present.

Bernice King spoke about ongoing inequality, global conflict, and social division — framing them as proof that her father's work remains unfinished.

She emphasized the need for organization, coordination, and collective action to confront what she described as forces undermining democracy and human dignity.

"We've got work to do," she said. "We have to organize, mobilize, and push back against injustice and inequity."

Bernice King reflects during the annual wreath-laying ceremony. CBS News Atlanta

From remembrance to responsibility

For many in attendance, the ceremony served as both a tribute and a reminder — that Dr. King's vision of the "Beloved Community" is still a work in progress.

Bernice King says that's exactly how her father intended it.

"Freedom is never really won," she said, echoing her mother Coretta Scott King. "You earn it and win it in every generation."

As the wreath was laid and silence fell over Freedom Plaza, the moment underscored a reality Atlanta knows well: this is not just history — it's inheritance.