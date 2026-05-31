MARTA begins requiring fares again as new Breeze gates fully activate systemwide

MARTA riders will once again be required to pay fares to access the transit system as the agency fully activates its new Breeze fare gate system across rail stations.

The transit authority announced that new fare gates and emergency exit doors left open during a customer transition period will now close, meaning riders must tap to enter stations using a payment method compatible with the upgraded system.

MARTA had previously extended a grace period beyond May 2 while the agency continued installing ticket vending machines and helping customers transition away from older Breeze cards and apps.

A Breeze card is pictured as MARTA reinstates fares across all stations. CBS News Atlanta

"The installation of our better Breeze system was not as far along as we'd hoped at the end of the customer transition period on May 2, so for the last several weeks, we have left open gates and doors to ensure riders could easily access the system," MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement.

"Now, with the installation of more ticket vending machines systemwide, we feel we've made significant enough progress to close these open gates and doors and begin requiring fare," Hunt added.

Under the updated system, riders can pay fares by tapping a credit or debit card directly at fare gates, using mobile wallets on smartphones or smartwatches, or purchasing new Breeze cards or virtual Breeze cards.

MARTA officials reminded customers that old Breeze cards and the old Breeze Mobile 2.0 app are no longer accepted under the new system. Riders who still have balances on old cards can transfer funds through breezecard.com.

The agency said some stations where installation remains under construction may still have old gates or nearby emergency doors open temporarily to ensure system access. MARTA encouraged customers to still be prepared to pay fares to avoid becoming "trapped" inside the rail system.

MARTA reminds riders: Don't force open gates—stations are monitored and fare evasion is punishable by law. CBS News Atlanta

The transit authority also warned riders not to tamper with or force open fare gates, noting stations are monitored with hundreds of cameras and that fare evasion and vandalism are punishable by law.

The changes come as MARTA continues broader modernization efforts across the transit system, including upgrades to fare technology and station infrastructure.

Customers needing reduced fare or mobility assistance cards can visit MARTA headquarters at 2424 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta during weekday business hours.

More information about the updated Breeze system is available through MARTA's website and customer service channels.