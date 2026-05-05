MARTA system upgrades lead to long lines for reduced fare riders

One month after MARTA launched significant upgrades to its transit technology, commuters are putting the new system to the test.

While the transition has been seamless for many, there were long lines at a few stations for some riders.

According to MARTA officials, the congestion seen earlier this week primarily affected reduced fare card holders and mobility users. Those riders include senior citizens, riders with disabilities, and Medicaid cardholders.

They have a verification process that the average commuter can use. Because these riders must be approved within specific classifications, their transition to the new technology requires an extra step.

Nevin Grinnell, MARTA's assistant general manager of customer experience, explained that the agency began an extensive outreach campaign well before the system change.

The transit authority utilized its database to call reduced fare holders and verify their mailing addresses. Following that verification process, MARTA mailed out approximately 38,000 new cards to ensure riders were prepared for the upgrade.

However, some of those cards failed to reach their intended recipients.

Officials noted that many addresses stored in the system were outdated or inaccurate, often because passengers had moved without notifying the agency. This resulted in a surge of riders arriving at stations yesterday with expired cards, leading to the lengthy queues as staff worked to authenticate users.

To help manage the ongoing transition, MARTA has deployed hundreds of trained ambassadors throughout the rail system.

These representatives are stationed at various locations to provide hands-on assistance and answer questions.

The agency encourages any rider experiencing issues with the new technology or fare cards to seek out an ambassador at any point during their commute for immediate help.