MARTA NextGen Bus Network launching on Saturday, bringing major route changes

MARTA is launching the largest overhaul of its bus system in decades this weekend, bringing major changes to routes, frequency and how riders plan their trips across metro Atlanta.

The overhaul, called the NextGen Bus Network, takes effect Saturday and represents the first full redesign of the system since the 1970s.

MARTA says the goal is to create a system that is faster, more direct, and better aligned with how people live and travel today.

"So, everything is going to change tomorrow. The entire bus network is going to change. And so, we are encouraging all of our customers to go to the website to learn more," said Andrew Pofahl, MARTA project manager.

One of the biggest changes is a reduction in the number of bus routes. MARTA is consolidating routes from 113 down to 81, while shifting service to increase frequency. Officials said that means more buses arriving every 15 to 20 minutes on key corridors, allowing riders to spend less time waiting.

"So one of the things that we have tried to do is streamline more of the routes. So, there are a lot of routes that right now kind of meander in different places. And so, if you are trying to get from one big destination to the other, it takes longer. A lot of those routes are more straightforward to get you to your destination faster than you do today," said Pofahl.

At the same time, MARTA is launching new services as part of the rollout. That includes the Rapid A-Line, a bus rapid transit service connecting downtown Atlanta to neighborhoods including Summerhill, Peoplestown, and the Beltline Southside Trail. The line will run from early morning into the night, with some buses operating in dedicated lanes.

The rapid line is launching in phases, and some stations are still under construction. MARTA says riders may see temporary stops in some areas as work continues.

While routes are changing, MARTA says fares are not. The cost to ride will remain $2.50.

For riders, the impact may vary depending on their commute.

"I have not seen it, so I do not even know if it is going to fit me," said MARTA rider Derrick Ponder.

MARTA is encouraging riders to plan ahead before the changes take effect. The agency says hundreds of ambassadors will be stationed across the system this weekend to help people navigate the transition.

Riders can map out their new routes using MARTA's online tools here:

https://itsmarta.com/nextgen

Officials said the transition may take time and are asking riders to be patient as the new system rolls out.