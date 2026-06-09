MARTA launches new app with real-time tracking, safety features amid rider concerns and recent incidents

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) rolled out a new app and tools for riders on Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the same day as federal prosecutors announced federal charges against Anthony Tyrone Gresham, 42, the man accused of shooting a 17-year-old aboard a MARTA train in Midtown Atlanta last week.

After multiple incidents in recent weeks, riders like Jonathan Orton said taking Marta can be an uncomfortable experience, especially now with the expectation of larger crowds using the transportation system next week during the FIFA World Cup.

"There's unexplained delays and cancellations sometimes," Orton said. "Sometimes it can be uncomfortable or feel unsafe, but I haven't had anything traumatic happen. It would be great to be able to more easily report incidents."

Another rider, Trayshun Peeks, said he is looking forward to the app's status update and alert features. Peeks also said having the safety and reporting features integrated into the app is a great idea.

"It's been a lot of outrageous stuff going on," Peeks said. "A lot of people getting shot and stabbed. It is a little scary. It's good they're actually showing the real time on there now because lord knows that's a problem. Sitting at the train station for like an hour and some change, whole time the train is delayed."

According to MARTA, the "redesigned mobile app and new suite of web-based rider tools, marking a major step forward in the agency's commitment to delivering a modern digital experience for its customers."

The MARTA mobile app is available for free download on iOS and Android. MARTA's website lets riders plan trips, check real-time arrivals, and monitor system status directly from any web-enabled device, without downloading an app.

This comes with live train and bus tracking, trip planning, and system alerts, the ability for riders to report safety concerns and incidents directly to MARTA police. The app also offers access, and it works in several languages.

MARTA lists its new and updated features as follows: