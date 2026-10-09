MARTA bus shooting suspect arrested, permanently banned from transit system

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and permanently banned from MARTA after a shooting aboard a bus Thursday night left another man hospitalized, MARTA police said.

Police identified the suspect as K'Den Dunye Prez Anderson. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

The victim underwent surgery and remains at Grady Memorial Hospital receiving treatment, according to MARTA police. His name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. aboard bus 7038, which was operating on Route 115 near Covington Highway and Panola Road, MARTA officials told CBS News Atlanta.

Officials said an altercation aboard the bus escalated into gunfire. MARTA and DeKalb County police searched the area and detained one person.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the altercation. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MARTA police.