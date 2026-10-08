Man hospitalized after shooting during altercation onboard MARTA bus, police say

Police are investigating a shooting onboard a MARTA bus that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday night.

MARTA officials tell CBS News Atlanta that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. aboard MARTA bus 7038, operating on Route 115. The bus was close to the intersection of Covington Highway and Panola Road.

According to officials, an altercation broke out on the bus that escalated into a shooting.

Medics rushed a man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the victim's name and do not have an update on his condition.

MARTA and DeKalb County police canvassed the area for a possible suspect and have detained one person.

Investigators have not shared any details about the argument.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call MARTA Police.