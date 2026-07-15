MARTA Bus and USPS van collide on Bouldercrest Drive, sending 1 person to hospital, authorities say

One person is in the hospital tonight after a MARTA bus and a USPS delivery van collided along Bouldercrest Drive and Lochland Road.

Atlanta police say that at approximately 4:30 p.m., the bus and delivery van crashed, injuring multiple MARTA bus riders.

One person was transported to the hospital after being assessed and claiming they were injured. However, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says there were no entrapments or hazards reported.

As of 8:30, no significant road closures have been reported, and MARTA buses appear to be running smoothly.

An investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing.