MARTA ambassadors working to make NextGen Bus Network transition go smoothly

Over the weekend, MARTA changed its bus routes in order to streamline people's commutes throughout Atlanta.

The NextGen Bus Network has 81 routes, down from 113.

While the total number of routes is down, Andrew Pofahl, a project manager at MARTA, said the transit agency tripled the number of routes that have buses running every 15 minutes or less.

The goal is to make the routes more straightforward so riders can quickly get to where they need to go.

Pofahl said the changes are more than five years in the making.

"It actually started initially as an idea pre-pandemic," Pofahl said. "A lot of bus systems, including MARTA's, were seeing ridership slowly decline. And so, what we're trying to do with this project is make the network more useful for more people so that we can see ridership increase. We want our existing riders to be able to use the system to do more things, and then draw more people in, to use the bus."

Because of these changes, around 300 ambassadors were sent out over the weekend and on Monday to tell people about the changes and answer any questions.

While Pofahl said they're excited it's finished before the World Cup, the ultimate plan is to benefit the city.

"We're excited that it's coming for the World Cup," Pofahl said. "And we think that it's going to be really great for everybody who's going to be working for the World Cup, doing things for the World Cup. Also, for the visitors. But ultimately, this network is for Atlanta. It's for the people who ride the bus today and the people who are going to ride the bus tomorrow."

Pofahl said the bus fares won't change and will remain at $2.50. Anyone who has a Silver BreezeCard has until May 2 to use it. After that, you'll need an Orange BreezeCard or use tap to pay.