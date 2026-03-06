Market brings women-owned businesses together for International Women's Day

International Women's Day is Sunday, March 8, and it's all about celebrating the women who lead, create, and lift others up.

This weekend in Atlanta, women-owned businesses are coming together for a market built around that mission at the Shed at Elizabeth and Edgewood in Inman Park.

CBS News Atlanta caught up with three entrepreneurs, part of an Atlanta business owner sisterhood selling their products on Sunday.

Kate Terentieva designed her own card game called Off The Record, meant to bring people together and start conversations.

The cards have unique questions to ask your partner, friendly or romantic, that invite conversation and depth.

The cards were designed with women top of mind.

"We do love to engage in deeper conversations and deeper discourse naturally, and that's supported by data as well," said Terentieva. "Two-thirds of our customers for Off The Record are women."

A few tables down, Eva Lester will be showcasing her line of sunglass brand Gleam Eyewear that she built from the ground up.

"I just created something that I wish I had because I've overpaid for eyewear since I was 8," said Lester, "and so I wanted to create, like, eyewear that was fashionable but also accessible."

Each pair is named for a trailblazing woman in history.

The ones she was sporting were named in honor of Frieda Kahlo, the Mexican painter known for her self-portraits.

"They kind of have a fun nod to her unibrow," said Lester.

Madilyn Dubois built a business around handbags that combine style and practicality and have a unique tieing handle feature.

"That's our motto on the website: one bag for every moment, and that's the goal. It's a product you can wear from the yoga studio to the boardroom, or from the airport to soccer practice pick up," said Dubois.

Together, the women say markets like this are about more than selling products.

"That's the best part, truly, seeing women's reactions when I tie the knot in front of them is just the coolest thing, and when they're excited about the product and when they know how to style it, like when it clicks, I'm like, oh my gosh, like, that's community," said Dubois.

The three women will be part of a cohort of eight businesses selling on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.