Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out report White House contacted Secret Service about her after dinner protest

Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is accusing the White House of spreading an "absurd dangerous lie" after reports that the Trump administration contacted the Secret Service about her.

On Friday, Axios released a report with sources from the White House that said some officials believed Greene may have let protesters with the anti-war group Code Pink know about a reservation the president had at a D.C. restaurant in September 2025.

Mr. Trump's visit to Joe's Seafood on 15th Street on Sept. 9 was interrupted by a small group of protesters, who waved small Gaza flags and chanted: "Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!"

Secret service agents removed the protesters from the restaurant.

Pro-Palestinian protesters leave the restaurant Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab as the US president dines there in Washington, DC, on Sept. 9, 2025. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Axios reports that the president's aides saw the moment as a "point of no return" in his relationship with Greene, who had been a strong supporter of Mr. Trump's agenda. Greene had recommended the restaurant, but told the news outlet that she did not know when he would be eating there. White House officials also pointed to Greene's friendship with Code Pink's co-founder, Medea Benjamin.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's response

Writing on X, Greene called the allegations that she was in contact with Code Pink about the dinner a "dangerous false accusation against me," saying that it was in retaliation for her efforts to release the files about Jeffrey Epstein.

"Code Pink was in the restaurant because the WH and Secret Service did NOT sweep Joe's, did NOT set up metal detectors and check everyone in the restaurant, and did not do any of their normal security protocols that they do at every public event he attends!!!" Greene wrote. "Only the WH set up President Trump's reservation at Joe's, NOT ME!! I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH!"

She said that the September dinner was months before she and Trump began their public feud.

"Even now, I would NEVER do what they are accusing me of," Greene wrote. "I would NEVER EVER do anything to endanger anyone!!!"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, attends a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a statement to Axios, Code Pink spokesperson Melissa Garriga said that the group did not learn about Mr. Trump's reservation from Greene.

"That absolutely did not happen, to the point it is comical," she said.

It is not clear whether Greene is under investigation by the Secret Service at this time. CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the agency for comment and will update this story if they choose to do so.

A MAGA feud leads to a resignation

Greene resigned from her House seat on Monday, after she announced in a video last November that she would be leaving Congress, expressing frustration with Republican leadership.

Greene's resignation followed a dramatic break with Mr. Trump, as the congresswoman criticized him for his stance on files related to Epstein as well as recent foreign policy moves.

She also took aim at party leadership, accusing House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans of failing to come up with a plan to prevent the massive health insurance premium increases caused by the expiration of tax credits.

A week before her announcement, Mr. Trump said that he would support a primary challenge against her, calling her "a ranting Lunatic" and "wacky" in a post on Truth Social.

Greene has continued to criticize Mr. Trump in recent days, taking aim at his decision to strike Venezuela over the weekend.

Gov. Brian Kemp has set March 10 as the date voters in Greene's district will go to the polls to select her successor. That person will be in office until the election in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.