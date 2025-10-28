Manhunt underway for "armed and dangerous" Marietta man accused of killing stepfather, police say

A manhunt is underway for a Marietta man accused of going on the run after murdering his stepfather.

Investigators say 26-year-old Pharron Banks should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment complex on Ridge Run just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving calls about a domestic dispute. While on the way to the apartments, police dispatchers received reports of gunfire at the scene.

The officers arrived at the apartments to find 58-year-old Michael Jackson, authorities say. Medics rushed Jackson to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers are now working to find Banks, Jackson's stepson, who they said left the scene before they arrived. Investigators found Banks' black Nissan Rogue abandoned on John Hope Drive in Atlanta.

Marietta police say Pharron Carlos Banks is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Marietta Police Department

Banks is described as being 6 feett 5 inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He now has warrants out for his arrest on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and third-degree cruelty to children.

If you have any information about where Banks could be, officials are urging you to call 911 immediately.