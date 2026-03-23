Man who fled trial in DeKalb County caught more than 2 years later in Alabama, deputies say

A DeKalb County man who officials say went on the run during his kidnapping trial is back in custody after he was caught in Alabama.

Brian Tripp had been named the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office's most wanted fugitive.

According to officials, Tripp fled during the middle of his trial in January 2024 after he was released on bond. The trial continued despite him being on the run, and a jury found him guilty of kidnapping, street gang charges, and other charges.

Following the guilty verdict, Tripp was sentenced to life plus 65 years in prison.

In the time between his fleeing and capture, authorities say he was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury for allegedly helping conceal the death of Anthony Woodland. Deputies have accused Tripp of putting Woodland's body in a suitcase and setting it on fire.

Tripp was taken into custody in Pritchard, Alabama, with the help of investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

"Working closely with our law enforcement partners, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, we were able to locate and arrest someone who went to great lengths to avoid accountability," said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. "This case shows we don't give up. No matter how long it takes or where someone goes, we will keep working to bring them back to face justice."