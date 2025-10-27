Man in Nazi uniform arrested after assaulting University of Georgia student, school says

The University of Georgia has condemned the assault of one of its students as she confronted a man "wearing a Nazi uniform" at a downtown Athens bar.

Video of the incident that went viral online shows students telling the man, who is dressed in a black uniform with a red swastika armband, to get out of the bar. The confrontation continues until one of the students appears to try to take off the armband, at which point the man swings the glass he is carrying at her face.

In a statement, the university confirmed that the man was not a student and was not affiliated with UGA.

"His actions, which were caught on videotape, are appalling, and we are grateful to Athens-Clarke County police officers for swiftly apprehending and arresting him," the university told CBS News Atlanta in a statement. "Members of UGA's Student Care and Outreach team are in contact with our student who was assaulted in this off-campus incident, as well as other students who witnessed this heinous antisemitic behavior."

Speaking to The Red & Black, student Grace Lang said that she was at the pub for a bar crawl and intervened when her friend got into a yelling match with the man.

"We struggle for a couple seconds, but he immediately swings a large glass pitcher into the left side of my face," Lang told the paper. "He is grinning ear to ear the entire time, including while assaulting me. He continued to try and pull and hit me but was pulled off by my friends. I was immediately disoriented and don't remember him continuing to assault me."

She said he has a broken nose and had to get multiple stitches.

According to records from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the man was identified as 33-year-old Kenneth Leland Morgan. He's facing one charge of aggravated assault and two counts of simple battery.