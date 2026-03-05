Man caught on camera shoving kids off bikes arrested at nearby concert, Sandy Springs police say

Sandy Springs police say they've arrested a man accused of shoving two boys off their bicycles in its City Springs district.

Authorities say they arrested Stephen Catterton after the alleged assault at a nearby concert.

Police released surveillance footage taken on Feb. 28 that showed a man they say was later identified as Catterton walking in the area's greenspace.

When two juvenile males bike into the camera's view, the man clapping before he shoves one of them into the nearby fountain and the other onto the ground.

Surveillance footage showed a man shoving two juvenile bikers on the ground in Sandy Springs. Sandy Springs Police Department

Investigators later found Catterton nearby at the Byers Theater in the Sandy Springs Theater, where he was enjoying a performance by Irish folk group The High Kings.

In body cam footage, Catterton is heard telling the officers as he's being arrested, "They ran right at me."

"Sir, we watched the video. You can tell that to the judge," on of the officers responds.

"Pushing kids off bicycles is not only unacceptable, it's also a quick way to meet our officers," the police department wrote on Facebook. "If Mr. Catterton happens to be your neighbor, you may want to use caution."

Authorities have not said what charged Catterton will face.