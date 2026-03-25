Man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé songs rejects 5-year plea deal: "I'm ready for trial now"

The man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music during her Atlanta tour stop is going to trial after rejecting a plea deal.

Appearing on video in a Fulton County courtroom on Wednesday morning, Kelvin Evans declined a deal with prosecutors.

"I'm ready for trial now," Evans said.

The Fulton County District Attorney had offered Evans five years in prison if he pleaded guilty to the charges of entering an automobile and criminal trespass. By declining the plea, he could face the maximum sentence, which is six years in confinement.

According to court documents, Evans is accused of breaking into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, on July 8, 2025. Investigators say a window was damaged during the break-in, and two suitcases were taken from the vehicle.

Police reports state Grant and fellow dancer Diandre Blue had parked their rental vehicle in a parking deck on Krog Street around 8:09 p.m. When they returned less than an hour later, they discovered the rear window had been shattered, and their luggage was gone.

Authorities say the stolen items included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories, and hard drives that reportedly contained unreleased Beyoncé material.

In the incident report, Grant told police he was also carrying "personal sensitive information" belonging to Beyoncé.

Evans was arrested by Hapeville police on Aug. 26 and booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he has remained in custody since his arrest.