Mableton man uses TikTok to fight HIV stigma as federal government skips World AIDS Day recognition

Today is World AIDS Day — but for the first time in decades, the federal government is not recognizing it. The shift comes as HIV research and community-based programs face new funding cuts nationwide.

For one metro Atlanta man living with HIV, the timing has made his message feel even more urgent.

A TikTok creator turning fear into purpose

TikTok influencer and HIV educator, Johneri'o Scott, sits down with CBS News Atlanta to discuss the importance of combating HIV stigma and getting tested regularly. CBS News Atlanta

On TikTok, he's known as @JScottV.

Offline, he's Johneri'o Scott, a Mableton resident whose candor about living with HIV has made him an unlikely influencer reaching viewers across the globe.

"World AIDS Day means… amazing to me. It means life to me," Scott told CBS News Atlanta.

Scott was diagnosed ten years ago, a moment he says changed everything. "He was like, alright, you have two lines, which is positive," Scott recalled.

What began as fear turned into fuel. Scott now uses TikTok to teach, answer questions, and normalize conversations around HIV — even when that transparency attracts cruel comments.

"I had someone say, 'I hope I never see you in person so that I won't contract it,'" he said. Scott says comments like that only motivate him to keep educating.

Cuts and silence on World AIDS Day

HIV AIDS Patient Treatment Charity Support And Red Awareness Ribbon / Getty Images

This year's World AIDS Day comes with a twist: the federal government is not officially recognizing it, marking a departure from decades of bipartisan acknowledgment.

Scott says that silence sends the wrong message.

"Not wanting to recognize World AIDS Day is just… like not recognizing the growth," he said.

Experts warn Atlanta could feel the impact

Public health experts say the decision comes as Atlanta's HIV rates remain among the highest in the country. According to CDC data, Atlanta has ranked third in the nation for new diagnosis since 2021.

Dr. David Malebranche, a physician and HIV researcher with Gilead Sciences, says the lack of recognition — combined with federal funding cuts — could affect prevention and care efforts in places like metro Atlanta.

"To hear that the government says we're not going to recognize this is kind of jarring," Malebranche said.

Georgia continues to rank near the top nationally for new HIV diagnoses, particularly in communities that already face barriers to testing and treatment.

That's why public health leaders say online educators like Scott are more important than ever.

"Get tested — every 3 to 6 months"

TikTok Influencer and HIV educator sits down with CBS Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Between TikTok transitions and story-time videos, Scott leaves his followers with one central message: testing saves lives.

"I just want everyone to get tested… at least every 3 to 6 months," he said.

Despite political headwinds, Scott says he'll keep using his voice — and his platform — to reach people where they are and reduce stigma one video at a time.

To learn more about free HIV testing and prevention resources in Georgia, visit AID Atlanta's website.