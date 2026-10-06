Mableton City Council to vote on city's first police chief

The Mableton City Council plans to vote Tuesday evening on the appointment of the city's first police chief.

Mayor Michael Owens and recently appointed Public Safety Director Kerry Stallings are expected to attend the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Riverside EpiCenter.

Stallings became Mableton's first public safety director in late August following a 5-1 City Council vote. He is responsible for overseeing the development of the city's police department and broader public safety system.

A police services agreement between Mableton and Cobb County expired May 31. Cobb County officers have continued patrolling the city and responding to 911 calls while Mableton officials work toward a long-term solution.

In June, city officials announced a new agreement allowing residents to continue receiving law enforcement services from Cobb County. Officials said the agreement also protects Mableton's authority over several local government functions.

The agreement followed the breakdown of mediation over a longer-term policing arrangement. City leaders then announced they were preparing to establish their own Public Safety Division while assuring residents that emergency services would continue without interruption.