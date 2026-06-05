City of Mableton moves to build its own police services after negotiations with Cobb County break down

The City of Mableton is moving forward with plans to create its own Public Safety Division that would include law enforcement services, city leaders announced Thursday.

The city said the move comes after a mediation session on May 22 between Mableton and Cobb County, where officials failed to reach a long-term agreement on police services beyond the current arrangement.

In a statement, the city said it is now beginning the preparatory phase of building an independent public safety structure. Leaders said the decision followed consultations with legal counsel, public safety experts, and financial advisors, and could save the city millions of dollars annually while giving Mableton more local control.

"The City entered seeking a long-term and stable law enforcement agreement with Cobb County through 2034; however, the agreement proposed and adopted by the county prohibits the extension of the police services intergovernmental agreement to Mableton beyond one year," the city said in its announcement.

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Mayor Michael Owens said the goal is to build a system focused on accountability, stability, and community needs.

"Our primary duty is the safety and security of every family, business, and neighborhood in Mableton," Owens said. "While we sought a long-term partnership with the County, recent developments have made it clear that Mableton must prepare to take greater responsibility for its own future."

City officials emphasized that public safety services will continue without interruption during the transition. Cobb County officers remain deputized through the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and will continue responding to emergency calls, according to the city.

Officials also said residents should continue to call 911 in an emergency.

The city said its planned Public Safety Division will focus on local control, community investment, and accountability. It also said the effort would allow reinvestment into emergency management, code enforcement, and community programs.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, where city leaders plan to discuss the roadmap for the new division and answer residents' questions.