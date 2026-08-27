Mableton names first public safety director to help build city police department

Mableton has chosen the person who will lead the development of its new police department.

The City Council voted 5-1 Wednesday to appoint Kerry Stallings as Mableton's first public safety director. Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat opposed the appointment, and Councilman Michael McNeely was absent, according to the city.

"Selecting the right leader to establish and shape Mableton's public safety infrastructure from the ground up was one of our most vital priorities," Mayor Michael Owens said.

Stallings currently serves as police chief for the University System of Georgia, where he oversees public safety operations across the state's public colleges and universities. He previously served as a police captain in Powder Springs.

"We have the opportunity to create something that reflects Mableton, its neighborhoods, its people, its expectations and its values. We can build an organization that this community respects, that our employees are proud to serve in, and that other communities look to as an example of what public safety can be," Stallings said in a statement.

Photo courtesy of City of Mableton

In Mableton, Stallings will oversee the planning and administrative work needed to create the city's public safety system, including its police department. He is expected to begin the job within the next several weeks.

The appointment comes after Mableton's police services agreement with Cobb County expired. More than 100 Cobb County officers were deputized to continue patrolling Mableton and responding to 911 calls while officials work toward a long-term solution.

City and county leaders remain divided over negotiations, including how cases should be handled through Mableton's municipal court.

Stallings' appointment also comes as some residents have circulated a petition asking state lawmakers to review the young city's finances, operations and government and consider legislation to dissolve it.

Owens said he respects residents' right to petition but stated that voters approved Mableton's creation in 2022. He said he would welcome a state review if the General Assembly chooses to conduct one.