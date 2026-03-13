Mableton approves moratorium on immigration detention centers through 2028

The Mableton City Council has unanimously approved a temporary moratorium on immigration detention centers within city limits. It pauses any proposals for the facilities while the city continues to develop its planning and zoning policies.

City leaders voted Wednesday to halt applications and development requests tied to detention centers operated by or on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a city news release. The moratorium will remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2028, unless the council takes action earlier.

Officials say the move is intended to give the newly formed city time to carefully review how large institutional facilities could affect local infrastructure, public services, and surrounding neighborhoods.

"Mableton is still building its planning and zoning framework as a new city," Mayor Michael Owens said in a statement. "Our zoning ordinances have been carefully planned for warehouses full of pallets, not people. This moratorium ensures we take the time to evaluate large-scale institutional uses and understand their impact on our infrastructure, public resources and surrounding neighborhoods."

The ordinance pauses requests related to the establishment, expansion or permitting of immigration detention centers. That includes rezoning requests, land-use permits, construction approvals, and other development reviews.

City leaders also cited concerns about the potential economic and infrastructure impacts of detention facilities. The ordinance references economic analysis showing detention-related activity in Los Angeles was linked to an estimated $840 million loss in economic output in surrounding communities.

Mayor Owens said the temporary pause will allow city leaders to strengthen zoning policies and ensure future development aligns with Mableton's long-term goals.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that development in Mableton aligns with our long-term vision for a city where people want to live, work and invest," Owens said.

The measure took effect immediately after Wednesday's vote.