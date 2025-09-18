Lyft launches self-driving car service in Atlanta

Lyft and May Mobility's new self-driving car pilot program has started in parts of Atlanta. Courtesy of Lyft

If you're driving in Atlanta and see the car next to you has an empty driver's seat, don't panic. It may be a new autonomous vehicle from Lyft.

The ride-hailing service has selected Atlanta as the place to launch its new driverless car pilot program with May Mobility, Inc.

Atlanta residents using the Lyft app will now have the opportunity to match with one of the autonomous vehicles if they request a standard or Wait & Save ride. Currently, the cars only operate around Midtown, Virginia Highlands, Old Fourth Ward, and Inman Park, but the company expects to expand the range as testing continues.

The program will use hybrid-electric Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS vehicles equipped with May Mobility's technology.

The service area for the new Lyft self-driving car pilot program covers Midtown, Virginia Highland, and more.

Lyft said standby operators will initially be in the vehicles to answer questions and take the wheel if needed.

Atlanta was chosen to be the test market for the program due to the city's "growing reputation as a center for transportation advancement."

With the new program, Lyft joins its rideshare rival Uber in Atlanta's growing self-driving car market. For months, Uber riders have been hitting the streets in Waymo autonomous vehicles around the city.

This is May Mobility's second operation in the metro Atlanta area. The company also operates a service in Peachtree City along Technology Parkway as a partnership between Curiosity Lab and T-Mobile.