Lithonia man sentenced to life in prison for gas station murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lithonia man has been sentenced to life in prison after a DeKalb County jury convicted him in the 2023 shooting death of a man during a confrontation at a gas station in Stonecrest.

The office of Sherry Boston announced that a jury on March 12 found Antjuan Harrison, 27, guilty of multiple charges tied to the killing of Tori Dundas, 32.

Jurors convicted Harrison of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other related charges.

During a sentencing hearing the following day, Yolanda C. Parker-Smith, who presided over the trial, sentenced Harrison to life in prison plus five additional years to be served consecutively.

According to investigators, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on July 12, 2023, at a gas station in the 6700 block of Browns Mill Road in Stonecrest.

When officers arrived, they found Dundas lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said surveillance video from the gas station captured the moments leading up to the shooting. The footage showed a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-300 pulling into the station.

Investigators said Harrison, who was seated in the front passenger seat, exited the vehicle and confronted Dundas, who was sitting in the back seat.

Prosecutors said Harrison was carrying a 9mm Glock pistol modified with an illegal device that allowed it to fire automatically.

According to the district attorney's office, Harrison struck Dundas with the gun before pulling him from the vehicle. The two then struggled over their firearms.

Authorities said Harrison eventually gained control of both weapons. As Dundas attempted to get back into the car, Harrison fired two shots into his chest.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Harrison returned to the passenger side of the vehicle, grabbed his backpack, then took $5,000 from Dundas' pocket before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Harrison on Sept. 22, 2023.

Ballistics testing conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation later confirmed that the gun Harrison had when he was arrested was the same modified firearm used in the killing, prosecutors said.

The case was handled by the DeKalb County District Attorney's Homicide and Gangs Unit.

Senior Assistant District Attorneys Andrew Turner and Ryan Patrick prosecuted the case, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator A. Zackery and Victim Advocate LaTonya Gates. DeKalb County Police Detective C. Williams led the initial investigation.